LIST: Communities declare snow emergencies ahead of winter storm

Site staff by Site staff

Erin Bormett A snow plow clears off Cliff Avenue during a winter storm on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Sioux Falls, S.D.

WISCONSIN — Southern Wisconsin communities are declaring snow emergencies ahead of this week’s winter storm.

Portage: Portage’s snow emergency was declared Wednesday and begins Thursday. During a snow emergency, no on-street parking is allowed for 48 hours or until the order is canceled by the streets department. Cars not complying with the regulations are subject to a $50 fine.

Pardeeville: A snow emergency in the Village of Pardeeville will go into effect Thursday at 9 a.m. It will remain in effect for 24 hours after snow has stopped falling.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.