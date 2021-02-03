LIST: Communities declare snow emergencies ahead of winter storm
WISCONSIN — Southern Wisconsin communities are declaring snow emergencies ahead of this week’s winter storm.
Portage: Portage’s snow emergency was declared Wednesday and begins Thursday. During a snow emergency, no on-street parking is allowed for 48 hours or until the order is canceled by the streets department. Cars not complying with the regulations are subject to a $50 fine.
Pardeeville: A snow emergency in the Village of Pardeeville will go into effect Thursday at 9 a.m. It will remain in effect for 24 hours after snow has stopped falling.
