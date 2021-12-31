Communities declare snow emergencies ahead of weekend winter storm

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — With another winter storm expected to hit southern Wisconsin on New Year’s Day, some local communities have declared snow emergencies in preparation for the approaching winter weather.

The following communities have declared snow emergencies:

ROCK COUNTY

City of Beloit: in effect from 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2. No parking on streets is allowed. Residents are asked to park off of city streets. Violating vehicles will be ticketed and/or towed.

in effect from 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2. No parking on streets is allowed. Residents are asked to park off of city streets. Violating vehicles will be ticketed and/or towed. City of Evansville: in effect from 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2. No parking is allowed on either side of city streets.

This list will be updated as other cities declare snow emergencies.

