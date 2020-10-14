Common mistakes that could invalidate your absentee ballot

Madison City Clerk walks us through absentee voting

Leah Linscheid by Leah Linscheid

MADISON, Wis. — A historic number of absentee ballots are expected this election season – and if you’re voting absentee, there are a few mistakes that could invalidate your ballot.

Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl lists a handful of issues that would cause your ballot not to be counted:

1. Missing voter signature

2. Missing witness signature

3. Missing witness address

4. Ballot appears tampered with

5. Envelope isn’t sealed

6. If you die before the election

Any of the above issues would invalidate your ballot. However, the clerk’s office wants to make sure your vote still counts, so they will send you a new ballot with a letter explaining what was missing. With Election Day just about two weeks out, though, time is running out to get those issues fixed.

“The most heartbreaking thing is when we receive absentees in the mail on Election Day and they’re missing a signature on the envelope, and we don’t have time to track down that voter,” Witzel-Behl said.

Witzel-Behl urges anyone voting absentee to get their ballot in as soon as possible so any potential issues can be fixed ahead of November 3.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.