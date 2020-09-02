Madison Common Council to take up civilian police oversight proposals as community speakers call for fast action

Madalyn O'Neill by Madalyn O'Neill

MADISON, Wis. – Dozens of Madison residents weighed in on four civilian oversight agenda items ahead of a Madison Common Council discussion regarding adding a civilian oversight board and independent police monitor Tuesday evening.

As written, the items would set up and budget for an 11-member board with two alternates. The board’s duties include appointing the independent monitor, conducting police assessments and making recommendations on use of force and officer discipline, although the ultimate authority to discipline and fire officers still lies with the city’s Police and Fire Commission.

The independent monitor, a paid position, would review incidents in which force is used, oversee the processing of citizen complaints and ensure an independent review of policing. Along with the oversight board, the monitor would have subpoena powers and could appoint legal counsel to guide individuals who bring complaints before the PFC.

Tom Brown, a Madison resident and member of the city’s body-worn camera feasibility review committee, spoke in support of the agenda items.

“Making the wrong decision tonight will bring about continued unrest and distrust in our already separated and weary community,” Brown said. “Please make your decisions with rationale and justice.”

His support was echoed by the vast majority of speakers in the first couple hours of public testimony, many who asked the council to pass the agenda items without alterations.

“The need for this work is urgent, and the time for these changes is now,” Madison resident Amy Owen said.

Initial recommendations for civilian oversight came from an Ad-Hoc committee formed in 2015 following the shooting death of Tony Robinson by a Madison Police officer. The city also hired a national OIR Group to analyze the Madison Police Department’s policies and procedures.

Brian Corr with the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement spoke at the beginning of the meeting, not in favor or opposition of the specific items up for discussion, but to promote police oversight in general.

“I don’t want to endorse or oppose anything in particular, but I do think this is a very good platform for building what will be a successful and sustainable civilian oversight entity in your community,” Corr said.

A three-alder work group spent a few weeks this summer coming up with their report of recommendations, ordinances and a budget for the changes. In their report, they strongly suggested that the board be made up of at least 50% Black members.

According to the agenda items up for discussion, nine members would be nominated by community organizations, including Freedom Inc., JustDane, YWCA and Urban Triage to ensure traditionally marginalized groups are represented. The remaining four members would be appointed by the Mayor and council members.

One community speaker said he supported civilian oversight, but wanted to make sure those selected on the board could further that goal.

“I’d like to think we would please only put on the nomination committee those who are committed to seeking the truth and vindication for charges that are made that are true, and I don’t think this ordinance in its present form does that,” Anderson said.

Last week, District 9 alder Paul Skidmore expressed concern that the makeup of the board could be biased against police.

The board would be made of a diverse group including 25 to 40% of members who have experience with homelessness, mental health, substance abuse and/or arrest records. No member can have been employed by the Madison Police Department, be an immediate family member of a current or former MPD member or have worked for law enforcement in Wisconsin within the past 10 years. The independent monitor would have the same restrictions when it comes to law enforcement history. Proponents said that encourages true independent monitoring.

One of the agenda items up for discussion would amend the 2020 operating budget to include $200,000 to go toward the civilian oversight actions.

As of 10:30 p.m., council members were still hearing from public registrants. Earlier in the day, Rhodes-Conway said she expected a long night with a number of possible changes to agenda items. She said she hoped they would be passed in some form.

“I think it’s very challenging when creating a new structure to get it right on the first try, so maybe that going forward, either tonight or in coming months and years we will need to tweak the structure, but I think it’s basically, it’s a very important thing for us to do in our community,” she said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.