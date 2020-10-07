Common council rejects tear gas ban for now, citing need for more research

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison’s common council is rejecting a proposed ban on the Madison Police Department using tear gas — at least for now.

The council voted to hold off on a ban until more research into alternatives could be done. That study will be due to the council in January, after which the council will re-evaluate the proposal.

Alders originally proposed the ban earlier this summer, in the wake of tear gas and pepper spray being used against demonstrators following the death of George Floyd.

Madison police say chemical agents were used in the first nights of protests — a level interim Chief Vic Wahl told News 3 Now This Morning’s Chris Stanford in August he felt was “conservative,” noting the level of property damage and aggression toward officers downtown.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.