Common Council accepting resumes for District 7 Alder vacancy

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council is accepted resumes to fill its 7th Aldermanic District vacancy. The vacancy was created by the resignation of District 7 Alder Donna Moreland last month.

According to a news release, resumes must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The release said the Common Council President oversees the application process to fill the vacancy. Applications will be reviewed by the Common Council Executive Committee on Oct. 30 and will then make a recommendation to the Common Council.

Officials said the Common Council will appoint the Interim District 7 Alder on Nov. 17. That person will serve until April 20, 2021.

Applications should be emailed to ccec@cityofmadison.com and include name; address; home and work telephone numbers; e-mail address; a resume including education, work, neighborhood and civic experience; a statement on why the applicant wishes to serve; a statement of what the applicant wants to accomplish; and whether the applicant plans to run for alderperson next spring.

More information on the application can be found on the city’s website.

