Committee proposes restaurant tax exemptions on COVID-19 grants

by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — The Ways and Means Committee gathered on Tuesday to discuss a new bill that would create a tax exemption for restaurants.

The measure would allow restaurants to claim exemptions and not pay federal income taxes on money they receive from the ARPA Restaurant Revitalization Fund during the pandemic.

Lawmakers partnered with the Wisconsin Restaurant Association to create the bill in hopes of helping businesses that are still suffering from the pandemic. They hope to pass the measure by Dec. 8. in order to clear tax rules in time for tax season in January.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.