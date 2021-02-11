Committee discusses use of body cameras in Madison

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Could body cameras be crucial in improving law enforcement in Madison following a summer of protests and tension of racial injustice?

That’s a question a committee tried to answer in a report presented to the Madison Public Safety Committee on Wednesday.

Ultimately, the committee did not come to a conclusive answer on whether body cameras would help with police reform.

Members are instead recommending the City try out a body camera pilot program if Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Common Council agree and can afford to do so.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.