Commercial fire in Beloit under investigation after being determined suspicious, police say

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

BELOIT, Wis. — The Town of Beloit Fire and Police departments were dispatched to a commercial fire at 2920 Prairie Ave. Sunday at 11:24 p.m.

According to a release, the building is the Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Office. There was a 3 foot burning area on the exterior of the building and a small fire inside the building.

The first police officer extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher.

Fire crews entered the building and found it full of smoke. There was minimal damage to the interior of the building.

The release said the fire was determined to be suspicious in nature. It’s under investigation by the Town of Beloit Police Department.

