Commerce Dept. officials visit Wisconsin Monday

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Alejandra Castillo, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development, made two stops in Wisconsin on Monday to learn more about the communities’ efforts to transform their respective regional economies.

Castillo stopped in Madison and Wisconsin Rapids, praising the communities for their efforts to expand broadband services.

“The big question now is how do we do all of these investments in a way that is not just one-offs, but how do we look at the map of economic development investments, start building those connective tissues that are going to build the arc of the future as it relates to (the) supply chain and our global competitiveness,” she said.

The events also allowed federal leaders to learn more about how grantees in both communities put together a coalition and collective vision for their areas.

