Comet NEOWISE to dazzle the late evening sky

MADISON, Wis. — You’ve probably have heard about or have seen photos of Comet NEOWISE by now.

This comet was discovered back in March 2020, and made its closest approach to the sun on July 3. It’s now on its way out of the inner solar system, but it is dazzling astronomers and stargazers alike. If you’re wanting to catch a glimpse of this comet, you’ll have a chance throughout the rest of July and into August.

The best way to view the comet is to get away from city lights and look toward the northwest sky after sunset. Assuming clear skies, just above the horizon, you’ll see the comet. If you’re having trouble finding it, look for the Big Dipper, then make a straight line down to the horizon, and it will be just to the right of that. It may be faint with the naked eye, so a pair of binoculars or a telescope will assist with viewing this once in a lifetime comet, as it won’t return to the inner solar system for about 6,800 years!