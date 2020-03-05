Comedians Bargatze and Pharoah, Trinity Irish Dance and Blippi

Weekend 608 for March 5-8

Trinity Irish Dance Performs three shows — and gives dance lessons — for free on Saturday at Overture Center. (Photo courtesy of Bonnie Sommers-Olson) Members of the Trinity Irish Dancers Ensemble Show will join musicians onstage at the festival.

If you didn’t get tickets to the World Championship Cheese Contest before Thursday’s cheese sampling event at the Monona Terrace Convention Center sold out, don’t fret. There’s still lots to do in the city, such as hearing a diverse array of live music and two national-caliber standup comedians as well as see a top-notch dance performances.

FAMILY EVENT

Blippi Live, Orpheum Theater

Thursday, March 5, 6 p.m.

Charismatic children’s entertainer and educator Blippi brings his energetic and educational show of singing and dancing to the Orpheum Theater. Blippi’s signature blue and orange beanie has become a symbol for curiosity and adventure and is a hit among grade-school children.

MUSIC

Bad Bad Hats, High Noon Saloon

Friday, March 6, 9:30 p.m.

Up and coming Minneapolis indie rockers Bad Bad Hats bring their punk-pop spunk and introspective songwriting to the High Noon Saloon. Madison band The Racing Pulses opens.

Summer Salt, High Noon Saloon

Sunday, March 8, 8 p.m.

Austin-based Summer Salt blends jazz, beach rock and bossa nova for a unique sound that has made them one of the more exciting new acts in the indie scene. Okey Dokey and Breakup Shoes open the show.

Theo Katzman, Majaestic Theatre

Sunday, March 8, 8:30 p.m.

Multi-instrumentalist Theo Katzman fuses pop, jazz, funk and indie rock for an eclectic smoothie of catchy toons. Catch him at the Majestic Theatre with opener Rett Madison.

DANCE

Trinity Irish Dance, Kids in the Rotunda, Overture Center for the Arts

Saturday, March 7, 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. & 1 p.m.

The world renowned Trinity Irish Dancers skip and tap their way onto to the Kids of the Rotunda Stage at Overture Center. Members of the youth group will also provide free 30-minute dance lessons at 10:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

“Falling,” Dansu Dance Co., Promenade Hall, Overture Center

Saturday Mar. 7, 2:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

The Dansu Dance Co. performs “Falling,” its first annual performance at Overture Center.

COMEDY

Nate Bargatze, Orpheum Theater

Friday, March 6, 7 p.m.

Nate Bargatze has appeared on many of the late night TV shows and has a deal to develop his own sitcom. He comes to the Orpheum Theater prior to the March 26 premiere of his first one-hour Netflix special, “The Tennessee Kid.”

Jay Pharoah, Comedy on State

Saturday, March 7, 5:30 p.m. (All other shows Thursday-Saturday are sold out.)

Six-season “Saturday Night Live” alum Jay Pharoah brings his masterful impressions to Comedy on State for three nights of hilarity.

Henry Michaels is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.

