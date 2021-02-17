Columbus woman pleads not guilty in murder-for-hire plot

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A Columbus woman accused in a murder-for-hire plot entered a not guilty plea Tuesday.

Online court records show 37-year-old Kelly Harper entered the not guilty plea during an arraignment hearing.

A federal complaint claims Harper provided information about the intended target, including information about the person’s car, where they worked, and the person’s cell phone number.

If convicted, Harper faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

