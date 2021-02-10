Columbus woman indicted in murder-for-hire plot

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — A federal grand jury is deciding to indict a Columbus woman accused in a murder-for-hire plot.

37-year-old Kelly Harper is being charged with using the dark web to hire someone to kill another person and using Bitcoin to pay for it.

A federal complaint claims Harper provided information about the intended target, including information about the person’s car, where they worked, and the person’s cell phone number.

The murder-for-hire plans were reported to the FBI and Sun Prairie Police Department in January.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday, February 16th. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

