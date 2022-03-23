Columbus woman arrested after 13-year-old girl overdoses

by Kyle Jones

COLUMBUS, Wis. — Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman Tuesday after a 13-year-old girl overdosed on what they believe is heroin.

Police and EMS were sent to a home on Sydo Road just before 7:20 p.m. for a report that a young girl was not breathing. Narcan was given to the girl before EMS arrived, and she was alert and talking when they got there.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 12-year-old girl and the 13-year-old had seen an adult in the home allegedly use a controlled substance earlier that day. The children found the substance and used it, which led to the 13-year-old overdosing. Officials said the substance is believed to be heroin.

The adult was identified and arrested. News 3 Now is not naming her at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. She is currently being held in the Columbia County Jail.

She faces charges of neglecting a child, recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a Columbia County warrant.

