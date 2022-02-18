Columbus school officials condemn photo of student in KKK outfit holding noose around another’s neck

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

COLUMBUS, Wis. — The Columbus School District has condemned what it called a “very disturbing” photo showing a high school boy in a KKK outfit holding a noose around the neck of another student.

In a letter sent to parents on Tuesday, Columbus High School Principal Jon Rouse said the photo was shared on social media. Superintendent Annette Deuman said district officials learned of the photo earlier that day.

“The photo was immediately addressed and investigated by our school administration and was reported to the Columbus Police Department,” the letter read.

District officials thanked students who saw the photo and reported it.

“The incident does not reflect the values of our school, our district, and our community,” the letter read. “While we cannot share details due to our responsibility to protect student confidentiality, those involved may face disciplinary action, per district policy.”

Rouse wrote staff members at the high school will be talking with students about the incident “in the near future.”

“The bottom line is that hate has no place at CHS,” he concluded. “Our school must be a safe place for every student. We also know that the actions of a few do not represent the values of our school as a whole.”

