Columbus Pick ‘n Save remains closed following deep-fryer fire

COLUMBUS, Wis. — The Pick ‘n Save grocery store in Columbus will be closed until Tuesday, due to a small fire that happened Saturday.

According to Columbus Fire Department, a call came in at 5:55 p.m. Saturday evening about reports of a fire at Pick ‘N Save.

Law enforcement officials said firefighters were able to contain the small grease fryer near the deli department before the fire grew.

Officials said the building did not suffer any damages and no injuries were reported.

First responders remained on the scene until 8:00 p.m. to ventilate smoke from the building.

Pick ‘n Save store officials said the store will reopen on Tuesday for normal business hours.

