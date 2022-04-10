Columbus man dies after crashing motorized skateboard

by Kyle Jones

COLUMBUS, Wis. — A 26-year-old Columbus man died Saturday after crashing while riding a motorized skateboard.

Columbus police responded to the crash in the 700 block of Fuller Street just before 6:20 p.m. Police said the man lost control of the skateboard and crashed.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the incident, and police said the man was not wearing a helmet. MedFlight was requested and responded, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene by a MedFlight physician.

The name of the victim was not released, and the crash remains under investigation.

