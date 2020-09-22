Columbus man charged with child neglect, admits to leaving kids at home while out drinking

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

COLUMBUS, Wis. — A Columbia County man is accused of leaving his children at home while he went out drinking, according to a release from the Columbus Police Department.

Timothy S. Hensler, 28, of Columbus, has been charged with felony child neglect in Columbia County Court.

Police spotted Hensler and a woman walking in downtown Columbus shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. Officers offered them a ride home since they appeared intoxicated and were having trouble walking, the release said.

Officers said a 6-year-old boy was on the porch crying when they pulled up to the home. Three other children, ages 5, 4, and 15 months, were found inside the home.

Police said no other adults were present.

Columbia County Human Services placed the children with a local family member.

Hensler admitted to leaving the kids at home, according to the release.

He was formally charged in Columbia County Circuit Court on Monday with four counts of child neglect.

