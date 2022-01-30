Columbus man arrested on suspicion of 6th OWI

by Stephen Cohn

freeimages.com

TOWN OF COLUMBUS, Wis. — A Columbus man was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated sixth-offense Friday night.

According to a news release, Andrew Jenkins, 42, was involved in a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Highway 60 and County Highway N in the Town of Columbus around 11:20 p.m. Friday.

The release said deputies found Jenkins sleeping in his vehicle and determined he was intoxicated.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Columbia County Jail.

