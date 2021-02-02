Columbia Energy Center to shutter operations by end of 2024

PORTAGE, Wis. — Alliant Energy plans to close the last of its coal-fired facilities in Wisconsin by the end of 2024

The Madison-based energy provider announced Tuesday that Columbia Energy Center will shutter its operations as the company pivots to focus on cleaner, renewable resources.

“The closure of Columbia is truly a historic moment as we stop burning coal in our Wisconsin Operations and fully turn our attention to generating cleaner energy using renewable resources, such as solar, battery storage and high efficiency gas,” said David de Leon, President of Alliant Energy’s Wisconsin energy company. “While we are pleased to reach agreement with the co-owners on this retirement date for the facility, we will not be hasty in the final years of operation. We will take care of our employees and provide career assistance to those who are interested while tending to the community we so proudly serve.”

According to a news release, closing the plant will keep costs for customers down. Officials said the company expects to save more than $250 million in expenses over the next decade

“In other words,” de Leon said, “these savings will keep costs affordable for the long-term while we continue to safely and reliably deliver the energy our customers expect.”

The Columbia Energy Center started operations in 1975. The energy facility is co-owned by Alliant Energy, Wisconsin Public Service Corporation and Madison Gas and Electric Company.

