Columbia County officials respond to flooding, advise people to stay home

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. — Emergency management officials reported widespread flood in the northern half of Columbia County on Thursday night.

Officials said the worst of the flooding is in Portage, where some roads have at least two feet of flooding.

They are advising people to stay home unless they absolutely have to go somewhere.

In other parts of the county, officials recommend people drive with caution due to downed trees.

There is no reported damage to homes or businesses at this time.

