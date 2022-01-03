Columbia County officials identify victim in fatal December rollover crash

by Kyle Jones

HAMPDEN, Wis. – Columbia County Sheriff’s officials identified a man Monday who died in a rollover crash last week.

Officials said Marcos Dominguez, 34, of Marshall was traveling west on Sanderson Road just after 4 p.m. on December 30.

Dominguez’s vehicle reportedly entered a ditch, rolled over, and struck a power pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile passenger was hospitalized with minor injuries.

