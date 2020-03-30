Columbia County man arrested for allegedly firing weapon in home while drunk

FORT WINNEBAGO, Wis. — A Columbia County man was arrested for allegedly firing a weapon in his home while drunk Sunday.

According to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call for a domestic disturbance at N7951 County Highway F in the township of Fort Winnebago.

The caller said a drunken man had a firearm in the home and that one gunshot was heard inside the residence.

Deputies responded to the scene and spoke with family members. The release said a firearm and shell casing were also found on the first floor of the home.

Officials said they later made contact with Dennis O’Connell, 72, who was arrested and booked into the Columbia County Jail on charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct while armed enhancer, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and domestic disorderly conduct.

