Columbia County law enforcement report rise in alcohol-related incidents

PORTAGE, Wis. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said it has seen a spike in alcohol-related crimes while the Safer at Home order is in place.

Officials are asking residents who chose to drink to do so responsibly.

“Give everyone in your household personal space, walk away from an argument and check in on family and friends often by phone or email,” the post said.

