Columbia County K-9 helps find woman’s missing keys

by Stephen Cohn

TOWN OF CALEDONIA, Wis. — A Columbia County K-9 helped find a woman’s keys Sunday night.

According to a Facebook post, the woman was driving through Columbia County to Minnesota and stopped at a local gas station in the Town of Caledonia to give her a dog a break from traveling.

The post said while she was walking the dog around, she dropped her keys in a grassy area.

With her car locked with her belongings and two cats, a sheriff’s deputy and his K-9 partner Jax helped find the keys.

After about 5 to 10 minutes of searching, officials said Jax was able to find the keys, which were later returned to the woman.

Officials said the K-9’s spend a lot of time training for finding lost or discarded items.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.