Columbia County Fair canceled as a result of COVID-19 concerns

Columbia County Fair Association

PORTAGE, Wis. — The Columbia County Fair has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The C0lumbia County Fair Association made the announcement Wednesday. The fair was originally scheduled for July 22 – 26.

“We fully realize how Covid-19 has had negative effects on big moments, experiences and milestones in all of our lives,” Paul Becker, the President of the Columbia County Fair said in the release. “However the safety and well-being of all involved are of utmost importance. The difficulties encountered in social distancing, limiting the number of attendees, maintaining a high level of sanitization and insuring a safe and healthy experience as well as the liability involved were huge.”

Becker said the fair’s board of directors is looking forward to next year’s fair.

The Dane County Fair was recently canceled as well due to coronavirus concerns.

