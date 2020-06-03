Columbia County deputies respond to over 50 weather-related incidents Tuesday night

PORTAGE, Wis. — Columbia County deputies responded to 57 weather-related incidents following Tuesday night’s severe thunderstorms, according to a news release.

Officials said county dispatchers received several calls from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. about the incidents, which included trees blocking the roadways, trees on homes and downed power lines. The county’s highway department is working to remove the debris that still remains on the roads.

The release said no one was hurt, but some homes and buildings sustained extensive damage.

More than 7,000 Columbia County residents are still without power as a result of the severe weather, according to Alliant Energy’s outage map.

Deputies have advised locals to be cautious while driving on the rural roadways until they are cleared.

