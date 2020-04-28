Columbia County deputies arrest woman who allegedly picked up escaped Portage inmates

Columbia County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who allegedly picked up two escaped inmates after they escaped from Columbia Correctional Institution earlier this month.

According to the news release, Katherine R. Wooderick, 46, of Madison, picked up Thomas Deering and James Newman from the Poynette Piggly Wiggly shortly after their escape.

Columbia County detectives took Wooderick into custody at her home Tuesday with the help of Madison police.

She has been booked into the Columbia County Jail on two counts of escape as a party to a crime.

An investigation is ongoing, with additional arrests possible.

