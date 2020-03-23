Columbia Correctional Institution worker tests positive for COVID-19

PORTAGE, Wis. — A second Wisconsin Department of Corrections employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.

The results were confirmed on Saturday. The employee works at the Columbia Correctional Institution, which is a maximum security facility.

The first DOC worker to test positive for the coronavirus works at the Waupun Correctional Institution. Those results were confirmed Wednesday.

DOC officials said that when they were notified of both positive test results, the facilities suspended some rules to limit movement within the institutions in an attempt to prevent the spread of the disease.

Both employees were directed to self-quarantine and follow the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines.

As of Monday morning, no other workers or inmates have tested positive. DOC officials said inmates are being monitored closely.

According to the release, any time there is a new confirmed case, all potentially exposed staff are notified and all inmates who were directly exposed are quarantined.

