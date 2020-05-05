Columbia Co. prison guard donates supplies to shelter owner who helped capture escaped inmates

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The woman who helped capture two escaped inmates in late April is thanking a correctional officer after he drove an SUV full of supplies to the homeless shelter she runs.

Carly Rice posted on Facebook on Monday that she was brought to tears because of the donation.

“Thank you to the employees at Columbia Correctional Facility, not just for the work you do every day, but for having huge hearts and helping us serve people in need,” Rice said in the post.

Rice runs Miss Carly’s Place, a non-profit that provides supplies to those in need, including food and clothing. On April 17, two men showed up at the non-profit, but Rice said she recognized them as the men who had escaped from the Columbia County Correctional Facility the day prior.

The man who brought the items to the shelter worked directly with one of the captured inmates, Rice said.

According to the post, employees at the prison had been collecting items to donate for four days. There were so many items to donate that they had to make two trips.

