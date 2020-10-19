Columbia Co. law enforcement searching for walkaway Huber inmate

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

PORTAGE, Wis. — Officials with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for information regarding the location of a Huber inmate who didn’t return from work Monday morning.

Amanda Montroy, 27, was supposed to return to the Columbia County Jail at 7 a.m. Monday, but officials said she did not.

Montroy’s last reported address is W5931 Chestnut St., Packwaukee, Wisconsin, officials said.

Anyone with information about Montroy’s location is asked to call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 608-742-4166.

Montroy is serving 270 day and 180 sentences until March 9, 2021 on charges of escape, resisting/obstructing an officer and theft, according to a news release.

