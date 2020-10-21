Columbia Co. law enforcement searching for walkaway Huber inmate

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Huber inmate who walked away from his job on Wednesday.

According to a news release, Kirk D. Curtis, 35, walked away Wednesday.

The release said Curtis is serving a probation sentence and has previous convictions for felon in possession of a firearm.

Curtis is currently on bond though Columbia County for felony theft and operate a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office or Columbia County Crimestoppers.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.