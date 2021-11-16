Columbia Co. holding COVID vaccine clinic for ages 5 and older

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

POYNETTE, Wis. – Columbia Co. Public Health will hold a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday at Poynette Elementary School.

The clinic is open to anyone ages 5 and older and attendees will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Walk-ins are welcome, and the clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Attendees should practice social distancing and wear a mask at the clinic.

Those who are younger than 18-years-old must have a parent or guardian on-site.

