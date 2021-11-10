Columbia Co. holding COVID-19 booster shot clinic in Portage

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

PORTAGE, Wis. – Columbia County Public Health will host a free walk-in clinic for Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, and Moderna booster vaccines next Friday.

The clinic will be held at the Health and Human Services Building, at 111 E. Mullett St. in Portage from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees must be eligible for a booster and must stay at the building for 15 minutes after receiving the shot.

Masks and social distancing are requested, but appointments are not necessary.

Officials are asking attendees to bring their vaccination card if possible.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.