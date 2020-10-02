Colombia County youth observe ‘National 4-H Week’ beginning this Sunday

Margarita Vinogradov

PORTAGE, Wis. — Columbia County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year from Oct. 4-10 by highlighting some of the inspirational youth in their community.

The theme for this year, “Opportunity 4 All,” was created by the National 4-H Council to “rally support for Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program and identify solutions to eliminate the opportunity gap that affects 55 million kids across America,” according to release.

4-H’ers can join in a statewide virtual celebration on Tuesday and are encouraged to wear green to show Columbia County why they love 4-H on Wednesday. Other theme days include connecting with a 4-H friend, sharing your favorite service project and reflecting on a 4-H club memory for “Throw Back Thursday.”

“Young people, in partnership with adults, can play a key role in creating a more promising and equitable future for youth, families and communities across the country. In 4-H, we believe every child should have an equal opportunity to succeed. We believe every child should have the skills they need to make a difference in the world,” 4-H said in a release.

By encouraging diverse voices and innovative actions, 4-H said they believe that solutions can be found to address the educational, economic and health issues that have created the opportunity gap.

Jennifer Sirangelo, President and CEO of National 4-H Council, explained that, “we believe youth perspectives are so important and a solution to eliminating the opportunity gap, because young people come with new ideas and new ways of seeing the world.”

In Columbia County, more than 300 4-H youth and 190 youth and adult volunteers from the community are involved in 4-H. More details can be found at https://columbia.extension.wisc.edu/4-h-youth-development/.

