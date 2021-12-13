Collin Wilder will miss Las Vegas Bowl due to injury

by Zach Hanley

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers will be missing one of the top players on defense in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Collin Wilder announced that he won’t be playing against the Sun Devils because of a very serious injury.

A message from @WilderCollin: “Breaks my heart to say my season and final game at Wisconsin was cut short, but I’ll be bringing juice ’till they run me out of Vegas. Through everything all I can say is ” pic.twitter.com/z5y3J2pY9U — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 13, 2021



“Breaks my heart to say my season and final game at Wisconsin was cut short, but I’ll be bringing juice ’till they run me out of Vegas.”

Wilder finished his final season as a Badger with 32 tackles, 3 interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Wisconsin will take on Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl on December 30th.

