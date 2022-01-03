Collin Cloud “Wakajapi”

by Obituaries

Collin Cloud, age 45, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at the Native American Church in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at 12:00 Noon. Burial will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery.

Collin was born on June 13, 1976, in Baraboo, WI, the son of John and Monica (McKee) Cloud. Collin was known to most as Hayna. He was a showman from a very young age as a dancer at Stand Rock Indian Ceremonial where he began his love for singing. Hayna enjoyed singing pow-wow music, Native American Church songs, and 49s. He was a self-proclaimed walking juke box. He sang for many events and ceremonies. Hayna served as the President of the Wisconsin Dells Native American Church and helped his Greengrass and Cloud relatives build and upkeep the church. Watching the Packers, cutting wood, shooting pool, and hunting were a few of his favorite things to do. Hayna was a humble man and always made it a point to let others know he cared for them. His charisma and undying humor will be missed by many. He was the type of man that would give the shirt off his own back if someone needed it. He always wanted others to feel good, especially his mother and children.

Collin is survived by his mother, Monica; sons, Jacob, Nathan, Blue Sky and Brennen; daughters, Rianna (Andrew) Barrett-Wade and Aliyah; brothers, Sheridan Cloud, John III (Lavina) Cloud and Joey Powless; sisters, Heather Cloud, Marvel Cloud, Tasheena (Samuel) Cloud, Sulynn LaMere and Amber Blackcoon.

He was preceded in death by his father.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.