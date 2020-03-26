College athletes choosing whether to stay in US or head home

STORRS, Conn. — The coronavirus pandemic has created problems greater than the inability to compete for the more than 20,000 foreign college athletes in the United States.

Many are struggling with a decision about whether to stay in this country or return home. UConn women’s basketball player Anna Makurat originally planned to ride out the pandemic in her dorm room.

She changed her mind and is now booked on a flight back to Poland. She worries about when she will be able to return. She says she needs to be with her family right now.

