Colleen Ann (Hanson) Mosley

Colleen Ann (Hanson) Mosley, 82, of Fitchburg, WI, passed away on December 4, 2021, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI. She was born on September 18, 1939, in Darlington, WI, the daughter of William Hanson and Ella (Barge) Hanson. Colleen grew up in Darlington and graduated from Darlington High School in 1957. She then started a family of her own in Darlington. Colleen later moved to Indiana where she taught dance for a brief period. Throughout her life, she was an avid student. She studied at various colleges such as the University of Wisconsin Platteville and Madison Area Technical College where received her Associate’s Degree in 1990 in Human Services. Colleen has resided in the Madison Area since 1982.

Colleen is survived by her children: Diane Marie (Roger) Marty of Madison, WI Steven (Denise Williams) Mosley of Darlington, and John (Sabina) Mosley of Madison; her 3 grandchildren: Cole (Heather) Stocks of Darlington, Michelle (Shane) Joslin of Darlington, and Mikeal Mosley of Darlington; and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters: Floriene (Clifford) Anderson and Arlene (Milfred) Golackson; and two children in infancy: Mary Jo and Marcia Jean.

Colleen was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Madison. She did various training in alcohol abuse, worked in respite care with United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Dane County, and was a job coach for the physically and mentally disabled in Dane County for many years.

Colleen loved to dance the polka with her friends, especially to the Keith and Mike Zweifel Band for 40 plus years. She enjoyed shopping for various perfumes, garage sales, gardening, socializing with friends, watching the Green Bay Packers, horses, westerns, and baking treats for the local bake sale. Colleen had a big heart and was always helping those in need. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her.

A private family funeral service for Colleen Ann (Hanson) Mosley will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington (508 Park Place, Darlington, WI) with Rev. Kate Kieckhafer of the Grace Lutheran Church in Darlington officiating. Burial will follow at Union Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for a worthy cause in Colleen’s name.

