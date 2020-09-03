Colleen Ann Fox

Colleen Fox, age 72, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Wisconsin Dells Health Services.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10:30 a.m.

Colleen Ann Fox was born March 16, 1948, in Baraboo, WI, the daughter of Theodore Joseph and Agnes Kathryn Wrzesinski. She attended the University of Wisconsin, receiving a Bachelor’s degree in English. Soon after, she would meet Edward Fox, the man who was to become her husband and best friend for the next 47 years. The two married on October 16, 1971 at St. Cecilia’s in Wisconsin Dells. The couple had three children: Kathryn, Jonathan, and Elizabeth, while living in several cities is Illinois and Wisconsin. In the summer of 1996, Ed and Colleen moved to Wisconsin Dells with their youngest, Liz. Over the next 22 years, Colleen and her family would become a beloved part of the Wisconsin Dells community. Colleen was very active in her garden, eventually becoming a Master Gardener, and her garden came to be known as one of the most beautiful in town. Alongside her husband, she provided much needed support to the Harold B. Larkin Post #187 of the American Legion, serving in the Auxiliary, even creating a fundraising cookbook, filled with local favorite recipes. Wherever you happened to meet Colleen, you could always count on being greeted with a big welcoming smile and a cheerful hello.

Colleen is survived by her children, Kathryn Fox of Charleston, South Carolina, Jonathan (Jill) Fox of New Lenox, Illinois, Elizabeth (Nathan) Quinn of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Alex Tanton, Lauren Tanton, Allison Fox, Emma Fox, Jack Fox, Zoe Quinn, Grayson Quinn and Logan Quinn and a brother, Conrad (Mary) Wrzesinski.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward and a granddaughter, Alivia Quinn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to Wisconsin Dells Health Services or the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Columbia County.