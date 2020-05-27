Collapsed barn, destroyed shed among storm damage sustained in Green County

MONROE, Wis. — High velocity winds during Tuesday night’s thunderstorms led to damages throughout Green County.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the county at about 6:45 p.m., according to the Green County Sheriff’s Office.

Roughly 15 minutes later, officials received multiple calls for reports of damage southwest of Monroe.

Deputies as well as the Monroe and Browntown fire departments were sent to the area and found a number of locations with damage.

Officials said trees were blocking roads, power lines were down and outbuildings at rural properties sustained damage. A barn also collapsed and a large shed was destroyed near county highways P and B, respectively.

Alliant Energy repaired the power lines while Green County personnel removed the downed trees. Officials said no injuries were reported, including the livestock on the farms that were impacted.

Officials will continue to inspect the area Wednesday for any further damages.

