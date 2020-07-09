Coleen G. Moore

MADISON – Coleen G. Moore, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Belmont Nursing Home.

She was born on April 20, 1937, in Madison.

Coleen graduated from Madison East High School in 1955 and proudly served in the U.S. Marines Corps. She was united in marriage to Donald Moore on July 31, 1982, in Madison. Coleen loved traveling, especially to Door County and going to gift shops. She enjoyed cooking and going out to eat. Any time spent together with her family made her heart full.

Coleen is survived by her husband, Donald; daughters, Dawn (Tony) Vyse and Patricia Vyse; sons, Art (Connie) Vyse and Walter Vyse; ten grandchildren, Bob (Christina) Kelly, Bill (Kandice) Kelly, Sheryl (Aubrey) Beene, Sheena Vyse, Kyle (Kim) Vyse, Bradley (Trish) Vyse, Gavin Vyse, Brandi Jacobson, Nicholas Vyse and Katlyn Vyse; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; brothers, Jim (Kirsten) Richardson, Frank (Sharon) Richardson, Craig (Jenny) Richardson and Ned Richardson; sisters, Patricia Sweet and Marie (Garry) Johnson; and brother-in-law, Richard Buhler.

She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Richardson; mother, Velda Richardson; grandson, Jonathan Vyse; two sisters, Joan Buhler and Mary Albertson; brothers-in-law, Leo Sweet, Lee Broberg and David Duffield Sr.; and sister-in-law, Charlotte Broberg.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be gifted in Coleen’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

A special thank you to Heartland Hospice and Belmont Nursing Home for their compassionate care.

