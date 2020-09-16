Colectivo offers voter registration help at cafes this fall

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., voter advocates will be present to answer questions.

Colectivo will be offering voter registration help in its cafes starting Saturday.

Colectivo partnered with the NAACP to create a new coffee called “Unity,” where 100% of proceeds would be donated. A release says NAACP identified voter access as a place where Colectivo could help.

At all locations, including three in Madison, employees have been trained as voter advocates to help offer registration assistance.

On Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., voter advocates can help answer questions and help with voter registration. Advocates will be there Sept. 19, Sept. 26, Oct. 3 and Oct. 10.

In addition to helping with voter registration, Colectivo workers will help staff at five polling places on Nov. 3 in Milwaukee. They will also support coworkers in Madison and Chicago who help at the polls.

Wisconsin voters can visit myvote.wi.gov to learn how to register to vote and other information about voting in the state.

There are three Colectivo locations in Madison:

2530 Monroe St.

25 S. Pinckney St.

583 State St.

