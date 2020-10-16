Colectivo Coffee to temporarily close Capitol Square location

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Colectivo Coffee is temporarily closing two locations, including the café along Madison’s Capitol Square, citing a decline in sales due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The other location is in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. Both closures are effective Nov. 1.

“We are saddened to close these cafes for our co-workers and the customers they serve,” said VP Brand, Marketing, Retail, Scott Schwebel.

“We tried to make a go of it, but they simply are not viable in this COVID environment. We are rooting for a return to normalcy in these neighborhoods and Colectivo looks forward to being there for these communities when they bounce back.”

Colectivo has three cafes in Madison, 13 in Milwaukee and its surrounding suburbs and five locations in Chicago. Two Milwaukee-area cafes have yet to reopen since their original shutdown in March.

The company has also permanently canceled Troubadour Bakery project in Chicago, which was being built to supply the Chicagoland cafes.

Construction was slated to begin in March, but was initially put on-hold.

