Colectivo Coffee launches coffee with 100% of proceeds going to NAACP

Every dollar will be give to Milwaukee, Madison and Chicago chapters of the NAACP.

Colectivo Coffee, which has three locations in the Madison area, launched a new limited edition coffee called “Unity” in collaboration with the NAACP.

According to a release, 100% of proceeds will be given to the Milwaukee, Madison and Chicago chapters of the NAACP, cities where Colectivo has coffee shops. Every dollar from the sale of each bag will go to the organization.

The blend was created with washed and natural coffees from producers at the Guracho Washing Station in southern Ethiopia. Unity is a light-medium roast.

“These funds will directly underwrite the NAACP’s important work, please help us make this coffee wildly successful,” the release says.

