Cole Steven Haskell

MADISON – Cole Steven Haskell, age 37, of Madison, Wis., passed away at his home, on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.

He was born on Sunday, March 18, 1984, at Waterville Osteopathic Hospital, in Maine, the son of Steven and Lisa Haskell.

Cole had an exceptionally brilliant mind and began his college education at age 14, double majoring in math and art. After graduating from UW-Madison, he returned to his alma mater as an employee with Waisman Biomanufacturing.

Cole enjoyed fishing, cooking, hiking, and spending time with his family. He was passionate about his hobby as a beer brewer.

Cole is survived by his beloved partner, Heather Okray and her family; his father and stepmother, Steven Haskell and Kristin Gunther; sister, Erin Haskell; brothers Isaac and Liam Haskell; stepsisters, Grace and Anna Gunther; grandparents, Gerald and Brenda Lindsay and Gene and Carolyn Haskell; aunts, Lynn Haskell-McLean and Bevi Sell; uncles, Greg Haskell, Doug Nelson, Scott Lindsay, Jon Lindsay and Wade Lindsay; and his cousins and close relatives in Maine, Florida, California, Ohio and Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lisa; and his grandmother and step-grandfather, Joan and Jim Painter.

A private memorial service will be held at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

Please consider a donation to The Nature Conservancy to honor Cole’s love for nature and all it offers.

