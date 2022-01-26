Cole Caufield was a special guest at Wisconsin’s practice on Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. — Heading into a huge weekend series against #4 Michigan, the Wisconsin men’s hockey team got a little boost at practice thanks to Cole Caufield.


Last year’s Hobey Baker award winner skated with the Badgers on Tuesday along with his Canadiens’ teammate Joel Armia. Caufield and Armia are out of COIVD-19 quarantine, but still have to wait a couple of days until they can return to Canada.

Wisconsin hosts #4 Michigan on Friday and Saturday at the Kohl Center. The two drop the puck at 6:00 p.m. on Friday and 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.

