Cole Caufield was a special guest at Wisconsin’s practice on Tuesday

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Heading into a huge weekend series against #4 Michigan, the Wisconsin men’s hockey team got a little boost at practice thanks to Cole Caufield.

“Anytime he’s back it’s great for us” There was a familiar face skating with @BadgerMHockey today. Cole Caufield was back in Madison and added a boost to practice as the #Badgers prepare for a big series against #4 Michigan. #OnWisconsin #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/mKqHHqO86D — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) January 25, 2022



Last year’s Hobey Baker award winner skated with the Badgers on Tuesday along with his Canadiens’ teammate Joel Armia. Caufield and Armia are out of COIVD-19 quarantine, but still have to wait a couple of days until they can return to Canada.

UP NEXT:

Wisconsin hosts #4 Michigan on Friday and Saturday at the Kohl Center. The two drop the puck at 6:00 p.m. on Friday and 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.