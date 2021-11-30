Cole A. Mabis

by Obituaries

Cole A. Mabis, age 36 died on Saturday, November 27, 2021 after a long battle with addiction and depression.

He was born on June 25, 1985 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI the son of Jeffrey and Tammy (Beutel) Mabis. Cole graduated from Belleville High School in 2003, after high school he worked in the construction trades. Cole was an avid Brewer, Wisconsin Badger, and Seattle Seahawks fan after they drafted Russell Wilson. He loved to play softball and volleyball, playing on several area teams during the week and weekend tournaments. Cole faced his addiction many times over the years, and the challenges and setbacks of it were devastating. The family would like Cole to be remembered as an individual who didn’t back down from his addiction, and when knocked down by it he would get back up and try again. Cole was proud to have become a father, and he cherished every moment spent with Breklyn. He showed his loving personality through big hugs, many “I Love Yous”, and infectious smile.

Cole is survived by his parents Jeff and Tammy Mabis, daughter Breklyn Mae Benike, sister Brittany (Adam) Brunker, brother Caleb (fiancé Stephanie Klees) Mabis, and nephews Liam and Landon. He is further survived by his grandparents Ernest and Jeanine Mabis, grandmothers Nancy Beutel and Anna May Beutel, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather Ernest “Ernie” Beutel and uncle Tracy Beutel.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI with the Rev. Mary Gafner officiating. Burial will be in the Belleville Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home in Belleville.

