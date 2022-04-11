Coffee roaster raising money for Rape Crisis Center

MADISON, Wis. — A local coffee roaster is looking to raise money for victims of sexual assault.

JBC Coffee Roasters is partnering with the Rape Crisis Center for the Blossom Blend Campaign, which benefits organizations aiming to make the world a better place.

The effort comes amid Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“The fundraisers are going great,” Laura Salinger-Johnson, the company’s co-owner, said. “We were able to donate $1,000 to the Dane County Humane Society for our first one. We are hoping to raise a good amount for the Rape Crisis Center this time around. It feels really good to know that we’re able to help different organizations that are really making a difference.”

Half of the proceeds for each sale of the coffee will go directly to the Rape Crisis Center. Sales run through April 22.

